30 November 2021

Caledonian Sleeper train staff take pay dispute to London

By The Newsroom
Staff on the Caledonian Sleeper train service are taking their battle for “fair pay” to London.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will demonstrate at the office of franchise operator Serco.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Like other transport workers, Caledonian Sleeper workers have been on the front line throughout the pandemic, yet they continue to be denied a fair pay award.”

The demonstration at Serco’s office in Westminster will start at 10am on Wednesday.

