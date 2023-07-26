Call for halt to Lower Thames Crossing after damning climate report

Climate activists have urged a halt to the Lower Thames Crossing project following a climate report suggesting road-building initiatives be evaluated for alignment with environmental targets. The report by the Climate Change Committee flagged concerns about the government's net zero plans, including increased fossil fuel production and airport expansion. The Lower Thames Crossing, intended to alleviate Dartford Crossing congestion, is predicted to generate 6.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions. The project has been delayed until the early 2030s due to inflationary pressures.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion in London is crucial to address toxic air and the larger climate crisis, stated Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, Shirley Rodrigues. Expected to spread across greater London from 29th August, ULEZ is deemed one of the most effective environmental initiatives globally, already reducing approximately 800,000 tonnes of CO2. Despite opposition and concerns about vehicle upgrade struggles, the ULEZ scrappage scheme will extend from end-July to facilitate this transition. Other measures include changes to planning, retrofitting buildings, and a rewilding programme.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision involving a protester and a vehicle on Holloway Road, Islington, during a Just Stop Oil protest. The incident, which occurred around 10 am, involved a Renault Megane and a protester. The protester, who was unharmed, was part of a group demonstrating against the drilling for new oil and gas. The campaign group has vowed to continue their peaceful marches despite recent prohibitive legislation. They call for more meaningful government action to end new oil and gas exploration amidst the climate crisis.

Over half of the private rental residences recently inspected in London would not meet a possible new energy efficiency standard, a BBC investigation reveals. Over the last five years, over one million out of 1.9 million properties inspected fell below a C grade on the Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). The government is contemplating requiring landlords to maintain at least a C-rating for all new tenancies from 2025. A significant proportion, in seven London boroughs, failed to meet the C grade; an improvement could potentially save tenants a third on heating costs.

Three activists from Greater Manchester's Just Stop Oil group, who disrupted the British Grand Prix at Silverstone to protest against UK government licensing and consent for new fossil fuel projects, were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court. Louis McKechnie, Josh Smith, and Emily Brocklebank received mixtures of suspended jail terms and community service orders. They had planned their intrusion to trigger a race-stopping red flag, having studied the Formula 1 rulebook for safety. Three co-defendants from outside Manchester also received similar sentences. The group maintains their actions are necessary to draw attention to the climate emergency.

Protestors have ironically awarded Greater Manchester's public sector pension fund the title of "UK's dirtiest investor" due to its substantial holdings in fossil fuels. The mock ceremony, staged by Fossil Free Greater Manchester and other green and trade union activists, called on the fund to divest from oil and gas due to their harmful environmental impacts. The fund reportedly has over £1bn invested in fossil fuels, more than any other similar UK body. Demonstrators urged the fund to align with Manchester's aim of achieving net zero by 2038 and highlighted the increasing financial risk of such shares.

Over 7,700 residents of Liverpool, including 3,557 in the highest risk category, are living in areas susceptible to flooding, say Environment Agency figures. Amid increasing climate change concerns, the agency projects an estimated 5 million people, 8% of the population, could be affected by flooding from rivers and seas. Specific Liverpool neighbourhoods, including Anfield, Walton and Norris Green, carry a high-risk warning for flooding. Environmental campaigners argue more action is needed to fortify communities against impending climate extremes prompted by climate change.