Camber Sands holiday park victim named as seventh person is arrested

A man who died after an altercation at a holiday park in Sussex has been named as a seventh person was arrested over the incident.

Police said the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael McDonagh from London.

Six people previously arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident at Parkdean Resorts in Camber Sands, East Sussex, just before 11pm on Friday, have been released on conditional bail.

On Monday, police said a seventh person had been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A complex and fast-moving investigation is underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible

Paramedics attended the scene but “despite the best efforts of paramedics” the victim was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, Sussex Police said.

His next of kin have been informed.

The victim is said to have got into a row following the end of the opening match of the Premier League season which was being shown in The Showbar at the site, according to The Sun.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, from Sussex Police, said: “My condolences go out to Michael’s family following Friday night’s tragic events.

“A complex and fast-moving investigation is underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

“I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances.”

Police appealed for witnesses or those with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Camber Sands holiday park said: “On the evening of Friday August 5, a serious incident occurred within our complex area.

“As this is a live police investigation we cannot comment further, but our team is doing everything they can to assist inquiries.”