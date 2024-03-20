Cameron to seek bolstered UK-Thai relations on first Indo-Pacific trip in new role

David Cameron will travel to Thailand for his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region as Foreign Secretary in a bid to bolster trade and security ties with Bangkok.

The Cabinet minister will sign a UK-Thai “strategic partnership road-map” aimed at strengthening co-operation on defence, health and the climate between the two countries.

Lord Cameron said working with Bangkok would mean “jobs and growth back here” in Britain ahead of embarking on the trip, which will later see him head to Australia for the annual Australia-UK minister consultations (Aukmin).

Thailand is a key UK partner in the Indo-Pacific region, which the UK has made a foreign policy priority amid concerns about an increasingly assertive China.

The British Foreign Office said the country plays an important role “particularly on advancing peace and reconciliation in Myanmar and protecting international law and regional cooperation”.

Lord Cameron said: “South East Asia is a commercial powerhouse and Thailand is one of the biggest economies of the lot. Working with countries in this region means jobs and growth back here in the UK.

“Thailand is a founding member of Asean and an influential player across the Indo-Pacific region. We will continue to work with them to address shared global challenges that affect us all – including the impacts of climate change, rapid technological development, and threats to global health.”

The Foreign Secretary will tout UK-Thai defence co-operation on a visit a military airbase to see fighter jets built with British components, with exports worth more than £300 million to the UK economy.

He will also announce the launch of a fund worth up to £6 million aimed at boosting green growth in Thailand, including sustainable transport and carbon pricing.

Lord Cameron will agree with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin a “UK-Thailand strategic partnership road-map” which the Foreign Office said aimed to “strengthen the relationship on defence, climate and energy, trade and investment, agriculture, digital and tech, health and education ahead of next year’s 170-year anniversary of UK-Thai diplomatic relations.

He will travel to Australia for Aukmin following the Thailand visit.