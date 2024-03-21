21 March 2024

Camilla gets taste of local produce during solo visit to Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
21 March 2024

The Queen has begun a series of engagements in Northern Ireland.

Camilla met business owners and staff at a shop on the bustling Lisburn Road in south Belfast on the second day of her stay in the region.

There was an emphasis on local produce and favourite foods, with artisan and family producers sharing with the Queen their contributions to the community.

Camilla arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening, with a bugler from the Hillsborough Ford Guard playing to mark her arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in the region.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

She is travelling alone this week after Charles stepped back from his public duties while receiving treatment for cancer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hospital in alleged Kate data breach says all disciplinary steps will be taken

world news

Well there's a surprise! New Banksy mural defaced after just days of it appearing

news

Judge rules Trump can appeal against ruling in Georgia election interference case

world news