Camilla tells well-wisher King is ‘fine’ as she visits family-run jeweller

The King is “fine” as he prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week, the Queen told a well-wisher during a visit to Swindon.

Camilla visited Deacon & Son, a 175-year-old family-run jewellery shop on Monday.

A group of schoolchildren waving Union flags handed her get well soon cards.

Among those outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen was Jessie Jackson, 86, from Swindon, Wiltshire, who said Camilla told her the King “is fine”.

Ms Jackson, who was carrying a union flag, told the PA news agency she shook the Queen’s hand and asked her how Charles was doing.

Camilla thanked her for asking and Ms Jackson added: “She’s lovely.”

Nicky Jackson, 48, who accompanied her, added: “She asked how Charles was. He’s fine.

“We didn’t ask about Kate. We forgot about poor Kate.”

She added: “She’s a big royalist this one (Jessie), so she was very excited.”

The King will undergo a corrective procedure this week after being diagnosed with the benign condition.

It comes as the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. Kate is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter.

Charles flew back from Scotland with the Queen on Friday, and headed to his Sandringham estate.

Buckingham Palace announced the news about the King’s health last Wednesday just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace said Kate was in hospital.

On Sunday Charles’ former sister-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York was confirmed to have been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Earlier on Monday, Camilla toured a domestic violence refuge to mark the service’s 50th anniversary.

She met staff, volunteers and families at Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS).

SDASS, which was founded in 1974 as Swindon Women’s Aid, is one of the few purpose-built refuges in the UK offering fully self-contained accommodation.

Camilla thanked a crowd of attendees for working to “obliterate abuse altogether.”

She said: “Before I go, I wish you all a very happy 50th birthday, (I would like) to say a huge thank you for the brilliant job you’re doing here for domestic abuse.

“I’ve visited a lot of refuges over the years, but I can see there’s something very special here, you’re doing such a wonderful job in so many walks of life, you seem to be getting into everywhere, which is what is needed.

“It’s not just looking after victims and the children – it’s getting into schools, teaching young people, teaching respect.

She said she hopes that years down the line charities like SDASS “might be able to put an end to the horrific abuse that people are suffering.”

She added: “Thank you all very much for playing a wonderful part on the road to obliterating abuse altogether.”