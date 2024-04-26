Campaign Against Antisemitism cancels ‘walk together’ event amid safety concerns

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has cancelled its “walk together” demonstration on Saturday because of concerns about safety.

Thousands had been expected to attend the event in central London, which would have coincided with a pro-Palestinian march through the capital.

The CAA said it had cancelled the walk after receiving threats and identifying “hostile actors” who posed a risk to the safety of Jews.

The risk to the safety of those who wished to walk openly as Jews in London tomorrow as part of this initiative has therefore become too great

A statement said: “We have received numerous threats and our monitoring has identified hostile actors who seem to have intended to come to any meeting locations that we announced.

“The risk to the safety of those who wished to walk openly as Jews in London tomorrow as part of this initiative has therefore become too great.

“We are no less angry about these marches than our Jewish community and its allies. We want to walk.

“We want to force the Met to police these marches, not merely manage them. But we cannot encourage thousands of people to walk when there are such risks to their safety, and there are.

“We have reluctantly decided not to go ahead tomorrow. We will be announcing our plans in the coming days. We are aware of many people who are likely to walk nonetheless, and we urge them to stay safe.”

Gideon Falter, chief executive of the CAA, had previously encouraged other Jews and allies to join him in the “walk together” initiative, which would have followed the route of the pro-Palestinian march, to “force the police to make sure that these things are safe for Jewish people”.

It came after he was threatened with arrest at a pro-Palestinian demonstration earlier this month, with one officer describing Mr Falter, who was wearing a kippah, as “openly Jewish”.

The CAA said it had held discussions with the Home Secretary and policing minister to “propose concrete measures” to change how the police approach the pro-Palestinian protests, and had also met the Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

Yet again, it seems that there is a double standard

The CAA’s statement added: “Due to the thousands of people now intending to join and then walk where they please – something that we used to take for granted in London as Jewish people without having to discuss with police ahead of time – we still do not have confidence that people would be safe.

“Tomorrow’s march by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign meanders for two-and-a-half miles. When we organised our peaceful March Against Antisemitism a few months ago, we were told that there was no way that Royal Parks could be used.

“Yet again, it seems that there is a double standard. For the hours that this march drags on, central London will be snarled up yet again.

“Police have told us that they intend to handle the march no differently from the passive way that they have become accustomed to over the course of more than six months.”

The organisation highlighted concerns over antisemitic chants, inflammatory placards, and instances of glorifying terrorism, as well as incidents of violence, including attacks on police officers.

The statement added: “Tomorrow, we will watch to see whether anything is different about the way that the Met handles the march, and in the coming week we will progress our discussions with the Government. We cannot allow the current situation to become the new normal.”

The Metropolitan Police said pro-Palestinian protests since October 7 had resulted in 450 arrests, with 193 of those being for antisemitic offences.

The majority of these antisemitic incidents involved placards, chanting or expressions of hate speech, the force said.

We've had to bring in additional officers from around the country on a number of occasions, using up an additional 9,600 officer shifts

There have also been 15 terrorism-related arrests, primarily on suspicion of supporting proscribed organisations, notably Hamas.

The current costs of policing operations for the protests stands at approximately £38.5 million, the Met added.

“The cumulative impact of such a lengthy period of sustained significant protests is felt widely, but it has been the particular cause of fear and uncertainty in Jewish communities,” said Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.

“While there are Jewish groups who do take part in and feel safe doing, there are many others who do not, and feel the impact far beyond the day and location of those marches themselves; this is a reality that should concern us all.

“Overall, just about 45,000 Met officers’ shifts have been dedicated to the policing of these events.

“We’ve had to bring in additional officers from around the country on a number of occasions, using up an additional 9,600 officer shifts. 6,400 officer rest days have been cancelled.

“Our objective this weekend is simply to police without fear or favour, to protect the right to protest and to keep the peace.”

Mr Twist added that pro-Palestinian protests have “never” reached the threshold where it was a “risk of serious public disorder”.

He said: “The only legal route to ban a march is if there is a risk of serious public disorder – that is rioting or serious violence that could not be dealt with by other restrictions or conditions.

“We have never got close to that threshold on these PSC (Palestine Solidarity Campaign) marches to date.

“We have used the proactive imposition of conditions under the Public Order Act more extensively linked to these protests since October 7, than any other point in the last 30 years.”

A protest organised by the PSC will start at 1pm from Parliament Square, proceeding along a route via Whitehall, Piccadilly, Park Lane, and concluding at Hyde Park.

Simultaneously, a separate demonstration arranged by the pro-Israel Enough is Enough group will take place in Pall Mall, following a route parallel to the PSC march.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, told the PA news agency: “Public opinion is in favour of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to end Israel’s genocidal assault, but we have had to push our political establishment over months to take heed.

“Since October, millions of people have joined our national and local demonstrations, putting the pressure on politicians to change their stances and end complicity with Israel’s crimes.

“As the Metropolitan Police have confirmed on several occasions, including in evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee, the marches for Palestine have been overwhelmingly peaceful and well ordered, with a very low rate of arrests compared to other major public events.

“We look forward to marching on Saturday in our hundreds of thousands for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza. As always, we will be joined by a Jewish bloc of 13 different Jewish organisations which support the call for an immediate ceasefire. They are an integral part of our diverse and inclusive movement.”