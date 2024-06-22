Campaign to improve trunk roads ‘central pledge’ of Scottish Tory manifesto

Campaigning for the improvement of Scotland’s trunk roads will be one of the “central pledges” of the Scottish Tory manifesto, the party’s leader has said.

Douglas Ross and his party have been vocal in the need for the improvement of Scotland’s rural road network, with a particular focus on the A9.

It is for Transport Scotland to maintain and improve the country’s roads, on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The road – which runs from the central belt to the Highlands – is among the worst for accidents in the country and plans to dual the artery have long been planned, but have faced repeated delays.

The Scottish Tories will launch the party’s General Election manifesto on Monday.

“Campaigning to fix these essential roads will be one of the central pledges of the Scottish Conservative manifesto,” Mr Ross said.

“We know how important these roads are to communities in rural Scotland, so pushing for improvements to them will be one of the top five priorities of Scottish Conservative MPs elected on July 4.

“The SNP have badly let down local people by breaking promise after promise to fix these dangerous roads – including Scotland’s most deadly road: the A9.

“This General Election in Scotland is an opportunity to get all of the focus on to the issues that really matter, such as fixing the roads.”