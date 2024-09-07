Campaigners welcome plans for no-fault evictions ban to return to Parliament

Campaigners have said reports that the Government will introduce new protections for renters to Parliament next week would provide a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix a broken system”.

Ministers are expected to introduce a ban on so-called no-fault evictions in the coming week as part of a Renters’ Rights Bill.

This was promised by the previous government but concern about its impact on landlords among Tory MPs led to its delay, and it ran out of time to progress through Parliament before the election.

Section 21 evictions allow landlords to evict their tenants with two months’ notice and without any given reason.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix a broken system and improve quality of life for 12 million private renters

The ban would take place immediately once the Bill became law, unlike the one planned by the Tories, which would have faced a delay amid court reforms.

The Tories warned getting rid of no-fault evictions would place extra pressure on the courts as it would lead more landlords to go through a legal process to reclaim their property.

News that the Bill could have its first reading in the Commons in the coming week was welcomed by rental campaigners.

Dan Wilson Craw, deputy chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “Evictions have surged in recent years, so it is welcome that the Government is acting quickly to introduce legislation to tackle this crisis.

“The abolition of Section 21 evictions is long overdue and requiring landlords to provide a valid reason for eviction will give tenants more confidence to challenge disrepair and poor treatment by landlords and letting agents.”

The Generation Rent chief said ministers were also right to “take a stand on the egregious practice of bidding wars” in the coming Bill, but warned measures it has proposed “risk being ineffective at countering the problem”.

He also warned the Government “risk a missed opportunity” if landlords can continue to raise rent unreasonably for existing tenants.

Tom Darling, director of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said measures like the section 21 ban will have “a real impact”.

He added: “To ensure renters can finally have genuine security in their homes, we know that wide-ranging reforms will be necessary – including limits on how much rent can be increased during a tenancy, to stop unfair rent hikes forcing people out of their homes.

“We look forward to engaging with the Government on the details.”