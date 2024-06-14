Cancer charities praise Kate’s ‘thoughtful words’ following health update

Leading cancer charities have praised the Princess of Wales for her “thoughtful words” that will “resonate” with many after she provided an update on her ongoing treatment for cancer.

Kate said in a candid statement released on Friday that she is making “good progress” and experiencing “good days and bad days” as she undergoes chemotherapy.

The princess also announced she would be joining the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Saturday and hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer”.

Her statement echoes precisely what we hear in our centres every day - that with cancer there are good days and bad days, and no two experiences of cancer are ever the same

A Macmillan Cancer Support spokesperson said: “Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales’ thoughtful words on her treatment experience will resonate with, and provide inspiration for, so many people with cancer who are in a similar situation.

“For many people, managing the effects of cancer treatment can be challenging. Day in day out we hear from people about the impact treatment is having on their emotional wellbeing, as well as the physical symptoms and side effects they are experiencing, such as tiredness, insomnia, nausea and more.”

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, of which the Queen is president, said: “It’s wonderful that Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales feels well enough to be at Trooping the Colour.

“Her statement echoes precisely what we hear in our centres every day – that with cancer there are good days and bad days, and no two experiences of cancer are ever the same.

“Her comment that it is important to go with how you feel each day is absolutely true and I am sure that will resonate with a huge number of people living with cancer.”

Kate announced she was having chemotherapy in a recorded video message on March 22, after tests following her surgery found cancer had been present.

The Prince of Wales has provided several positive updates about his wife’s cancer treatment in public engagements he has attended in recent weeks.