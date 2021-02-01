Captain Sir Tom Moore joined by family in hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Family members of Captain Sir Tom Moore are with him in hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19, Bedford Hospital has said.

The 100-year-old charity fundraiser was taken to hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for the virus the week before last.

On Monday, Bedford Hospital said Capt Sir Tom had been joined by members of his family.

A statement, released with the agreement of his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said: “Bedford Hospital continues to care for Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“At this time members of Captain Tom’s family are with him.

“We respectfully request that media give the family space and privacy and do not contact them directly so they can focus on their father, grandfather and father-in-law.”

Coronavirus – Mon Feb 1, 2021 (PA Wire)

The veteran’s family had confirmed his illness on Sunday, releasing a statement on Twitter which said he had needed additional help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward but not in ICU.

The statement continued: “The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

A spokesman for Capt Sir Tom’s family told the BBC that he had not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine because of the medication he has been taking for pneumonia.

Many figures have sent well wishes to the veteran, including the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday evening: “My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent a get well soon message, and tweeted: “You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

Other figures sent their regards, including vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and singer Michael Ball, who recorded a charity single with Capt Sir Tom that reached number one.

Capt Sir Tom’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown last April.

Royal visit to Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (PA Wire)

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.