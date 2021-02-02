Captain Tom: A timeline of the veteran’s life since he raised millions for NHS

Captain Sir Tom Moore became a household name after his fundraising efforts captured the public’s imagination at the height of lockdown.

Here is a timeline of the Second World War veteran’s life since he raised millions for the NHS.

– April 6 2020: Captain Tom, aged 99, sets out to walk 100 laps of his garden by his 100th birthday. His target is to raise £1,000 for the NHS.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore (PA Wire)

– April 8: He is interviewed on his local TV news programme after his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore sends them a press release.

– April 14: Donations to the veteran’s JustGiving page break the £1 million mark after national media reports on his efforts.

– April 15: Health Secretary Matt Hancock hails Captain Tom as an “inspiration to us all” as donations top £10 million.

– April 16: Captain Tom completes his 100th lap of his garden and vows to keep walking.

– April 17: The Duke of Cambridge describes the veteran as an “absolute legend”. Donations exceed £20 million.

– April 21: Captain Tom opens a new Nightingale hospital in his native Yorkshire in a virtual appearance.

– April 24: He becomes the oldest artist to reach number one in the UK singles charts with his rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, recorded with singer Michael Ball.

– April 27: Royal Mail announces a special postmark to celebrate Captain Tom’s upcoming birthday.

– April 29: Great Western Railway (GWR) names a train after Captain Tom.

– April 30: A Spitfire flypast marks the veteran’s 100th birthday. He receives thousands of cards including one from the Queen. His fundraising page closes at midnight having totalled almost £33 million.

–  May 5: Captain Tom is awarded a gold Blue Peter badge.

– May 12: He is awarded the Freedom of the City of London in a virtual ceremony.

– July 17: Captain Tom is knighted by the Queen in her first official engagement in person since lockdown lifted.

– July 31: He is awarded the freedom of his hometown, Keighley in Yorkshire.

– August 3: He is made honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Captain Sir Tom Moore portrait (PA Wire)

– August 14: His portrait is unveiled at the National Army Museum in London. Artist Alexander Chamberlin says he is “hugely proud” to have painted it.

– September 17: Captain Tom launches his autobiography, called Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day. Sales help to support his charity The Captain Tom Foundation, which aims to spread hope.

– September 23: A film company announces it is to give Captain Tom the big screen treatment, following a fierce bidding war.

– November 5: He launches a campaign called Walk With Tom, aiming to ease loneliness as England enters a second lockdown.

– November 16: He becomes GQ’s oldest cover star as the magazine names him its Inspiration Of The Year at the annual Men Of The Year awards.

– December 25: On Christmas Day Captain Sir Tom told BBC Breakfast things “will get better” as families spent the holiday alone due to restrictions.

– January 1 2021: His figure was formed in lights as part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in London to mark the end of 2020.

– January 31: He is admitted to Bedford Hospital after being treated for pneumonia and later testing positive for Covid-19.

– February 1: Captain Tom dies aged 100 in Bedford Hospital as his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira pay tribute to their “incredible father”.

