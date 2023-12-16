Car carrying Delia Smith hit with beer can as it arrives for football derby
By The Newsroom
A car carrying celebrity cook Delia Smith was hit by a can of lager as she arrived at a football derby match.
The 82-year-old was being to driven to a game between Norwich City, of whom she is a fan, and rivals Ipswich Town in a BMW when the car was hit by the flying drink.
Pictures show a can of Carlsberg on the front of the vehicle carrying the cook, who is a shareholder at Norwich City, to the game at Portman Road at around midday on Saturday.
A heavy police presence can be seen as the vehicle drives in.
Suffolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox