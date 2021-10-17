error code: 1003
Car smashes through wall of library

A library in Hampshire was left with substantial damage after a car smashed through its wall.

Books and magazines were sent flying by the incident at Hythe Library on Sunday morning – with images showing bricks, chairs and rubble strewn across the floor.

(Hardley Fire Station)

A tweet from nearby Hardley Fire Station said two people who were in the car – understood to be an elderly couple – were able to escape the vehicle without major injuries, but then found themselves trapped inside the library, which is closed on a Sunday.

Fire crews used a winch to steady the car, and “tunnelled through” to reach the pair and help them to safety.

The library is expected to be closed for at least a week, Hampshire Libraries said.

The incident is not thought to be suspicious.

