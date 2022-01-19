19 January 2022

Car traffic increases to 86% of pre-pandemic levels

19 January 2022

Car traffic was at 86% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, Department for Transport statistics show.

That is up from 82% a week earlier and is the highest weekday figure of the year so far.

Bus travel rose from 68% to 72% over the same period outside London, while demand for trains was unchanged at 53%.

The figures show the number of London Underground journeys increased in the last week (PA) (PA Wire)

The number of London Underground journeys rose from 44% to 46%, while bus use in the capital increased from 69% to 71%.

Transport usage declined in late November due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Demand is likely to continue to increase if the guidance to work from home is dropped.

