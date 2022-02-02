02 February 2022

Cardiff teenager charged with terror-related offences

A teenager from Cardiff has been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act.

Officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (Wectu) arrested Luca Benincasa, 19, from Whitchurch on Tuesday.

South Wales Police has said he is charged with several offences including membership of a proscribed organisation and collection of information likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Pope of Wectu said: “At no point was there any danger to the public.

“We work in close partnership with the public to ensure that we can intervene as early as possible to prevent those vulnerable to radicalisation.

“Cardiff is a safe, vibrant and engaging city. 

“I urge anyone with concerns about individuals to contact the anti-terror hotline or Crimestoppers in complete confidence.”

Benincasa will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

