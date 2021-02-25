Care watchdog warns against ‘unacceptable’ care home visiting bans

Unacceptable blanket bans on care home visits are in operation in England contrary to Government guidance, the care watchdog has said.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said providers should not wait until the vaccination programme is complete before allowing loved ones to visit residents.

It intervened after becoming aware of blanket decisions “continuing to be made against Government guidance” in some areas.

The CQC said that while providers are “rightly cautious” they “mustn’t wait for the completion of the vaccination programme to facilitate visits”.

Kate Terroni, chief inspector of Adult Social Care at the CQC, said: “Blanket bans are unacceptable and people should follow Government guidelines, give sufficient weight to local risks and advice from their Director of Public Health as well as giving consideration to the home environment.

“The individual must be at the centre of the decision and all decisions need to stay under review as circumstances change.”

Current Government guidance says visiting is “vital” and should be supported and enabled wherever it is possible to do so safely.

It says care home visits can take place outdoors, through windows, in visiting pods, or indoors with a substantial screen, but close-contact indoor visits are not allowed.

End of life visits “should always be supported and enabled”.

From March 8 all care home residents will be able to receive regular indoor visits from a nominated person who will be tested and wear personal protective equipment, the Government has said.

It forms part of the first stage of easing pandemic restrictions across the country.

Guidance detailing the changes will be published in the week commencing March 1.