Carlos Alcaraz delighted by Spanish media’s matching bucket hats

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz was delighted at his winners’ press conference when he spotted members of the Spanish media sporting the same tennis bucket hat as him.

The 20-year-old was taking a sip of water when he first sat for the conference before he made a surprised sound, pointed at the reporters in question in the front row and pumped the air with his fist.

The Nike hat, which is a favourite of the new champion’s, has sold out on the company’s website.

Nacho Albarran from Diario NS, who was one of the reporters wearing the hat, told the PA news agency that Alcaraz told him it was “the key of his success in the tournament”.

The champion was praised by Djokovic at the runner-up’s press conference.

The Serb chuckled after he was asked if the match was the beginning of a big rivalry between him and Alcaraz, and told reporters: “I would hope so, for my sake.”

He added: “I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself.

“I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds.”

After hearing how Djokovic had described him, Alcaraz said: “It’s crazy that Novak say that, honestly.

“But I consider myself a really complete player.

“I think I have the shots, the strength physically, the strength mentally… I don’t know. Probably he’s right.”

The 2023 champion told reporters that winning Wimbledon was the “happiest moment of my life” and said he was going to enjoy the moment.

He said: “Beating Novak at his best, on this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me.

“It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure.”

The 20-year-old explained he had been dreaming about being a Wimbledon champion since he started to play tennis.

Alcaraz added that winning the grand slam was also a “special moment” for his family and people around him.

He said: “I start playing tennis thanks to my dad. (He is a) really huge fan of tennis. I mean, he was watching tennis before I was born. It’s crazy. His whole life, it’s about tennis.

“I think for them, watching (their) kid making history, lifting the trophy, winning Wimbledon, is something incredible for them.

“For me to have them there, giving them a big hug, it’s something that I will never forget. I hope to have a photo from that moment, because I’m going to keep forever.”