Carol Vorderman, former Countdown star, confessed that she left Glastonbury after only one night, finding the festival experience overwhelming. Despite her stints on I'm A Celebrity in Australia and South Africa, the 62-year-old found camping at a music festival too much to handle. Instead, she returned home to Bristol and watched the festival on TV. Vorderman recently asked her Twitter followers about their essential festival items, with fans suggesting everything from toilet paper to paracetamol. She has also announced that she will be a guest judge on the BBC show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on 26 June, turning heads in a £28 Bonmarche dress. Kelly, who recently announced a partnership with Bonmarche for a new clothing line, praised the dress on Instagram for its comfort and affordability. Fans were impressed by the budget-friendly style, applauding Kelly for championing affordable clothing. The broadcaster, however, made a faux pas when she inadvertently used the wrong hashtag, referring to a different Indiana Jones film in her social media posts.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford mimicked an iconic photo of NBA legend Allen Iverson for the clubs new kit reveal. The kit features a black collar and the new TeamViewer sponsor. Rashford, wearing the 2023/24 home kit, was met with mockery and memes on social media for his emulation of Iverson. Despite this, United fans are largely pleased with the new kit. Speculation about Chelsea's Mason Mount potentially wearing it next season continues, though a final deal seems uncertain. Alternatives, like Brighton's Moises Caicedo, are being considered.

Lorraine Kelly, a presenter from ITV's daytime show, caused a stir during an interview with actor Idris Elba, due to an unintentional but inappropriate comment. While discussing rumours of Elba potentially becoming the next James Bond, Kelly suggested he could play a Bond villain, leading to her making a suggestive remark. Kelly quickly realised her mistake and apologised, with Elba taking the incident in stride. Despite the awkward moment, fans found the exchange amusing. The question of who will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond remains unanswered.

The University of Strathclyde is famed for moulding eminent personalities from diverse disciplines. With countless illustrious alumni in politics, entertainment, and enterprise, it has been the nurturing ground for notable individuals who have significantly influenced various sectors. This article explores the remarkable figures who graced the University of Strathclyde's corridors on their journey to prominence.

Sir Paul McCartney made an unexpected visit to Glastonbury on Saturday 24 June, joining The Pretenders on stage. The band, along with Chrissie Hynde, also welcomed special guests Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl. Despite fans' speculation and chants, McCartney did not join Elton John on stage during his final performance on Sunday 26 June. Rather, John was accompanied by various artists including Stephen Sanchez, Brandon Flowers, and Rina Sawayama.

Sir Paul McCartney recently unveiled his best photographs at the National Portrait Gallery. The 81-year-old Beatles legend, accompanied by his son, James, and wife, Nancy, exhibited pictures he had taken during his life. The show, titled "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64 Eyes of the Storm", features photos from The Beatles' rise to fame. It includes exclusive images from their historic performance on the Ed Sullivan show. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the exhibition, which runs from 28 June to 1 October 2023, offers a unique viewing experience with a digital guide featuring audio from McCartney and curators.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy values his family and private life over fame, with his wife Yvonne McGuinness providing grounding influence. The couple met in 1996 and now have two sons together. McGuinness, an accomplished artist, stayed home with the kids in Ireland while Murphy filmed Peaky Blinders in Liverpool. Murphy, despite being in high-profile films, prefers a low-key life and living in Dublin near their grandparents for their children's Irish upbringing. He stresses the importance of balanced work-life, taking at least six months off from work each year. His newest venture is Christopher Nolan's film, "Oppenheimer", releasing 21 July 2023.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is speculated to be in a relationship with actress Ellie MacDowall, after they were seen together at The Chiltern Firehouse. The pair were seen smiling and laughing together, sparking rumours of a romance. Capaldi has been single since his split with Catherine Halliday last year. MacDowall, an actress and dancer from Edinburgh, has recently landed a starring role in ITVX's series, Archie. Lewis Capaldi has made light-hearted comments about his ideal partner in recent interviews.

Glasgow singer Lewis Capaldi, 26, was unable to sing his song 'Someone You Loved' during a concert in Chicago due to his Tourette's. A video on TikTok shows his fans finishing the song for him, with it garnering 2.9 million views. This is not the first instance of Capaldi struggling with his symptoms on stage, with a similar event occurring during a German performance. Despite considering ending his music career, Capaldi expressed gratitude for his fans' continued support and the successful response to his new single 'Wish You The Best'. His unreleased album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' is highly anticipated.