Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’

TV star Carol Vorderman has praised the King for championing environmental issues and young people “before it became popular.”

The 61-year-old, who is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, said she has met the King and Queen Consort many times and has “only words of respect and love towards them”.

Charles, 73, ascended to the throne following the death of his mother on Thursday.

Charles was formally proclaimed King at a ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the Accession Council on Saturday morning.

Former Countdown star Vorderman shared a series of pictures of the new monarch on Instagram, writing “Long Live The King”.

She said: “I wish King Charles every element of peace, joy and strength during his reign. I believe he will become a great King.

“For decades before it became popular, he has championed environmental issues and young people.

“For over 40 years The @princestrust has literally changed young people’s lives. For decades too, we at The @prideofbritain Awards, have been privileged to meet so many of their Young Achiever Award winners.

Charles with members of Team GB and Paralympic GB doing the ‘Mobot’ at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2012 (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’ve been an ambassador for the trust for a very long time and seen their work at close hand.

“The stories of these incredible young people range widely from former drug addiction and violence to then getting jobs they love because of the trust, to being in prison and then going on to becoming a multi-millionaire entrepreneur.

“All of them, and so many more, whose lives changed dramatically because of the @princestrust.

“One thing I know beyond any doubt whatsoever is that King Charles believes that no matter your background, no matter your story so far, there is goodness and a hope within us all.”

Vorderman signed off her social media post writing: “With love. A humble servant who tries her best.”

On her Instagram story, the TV presenter also shared a series of pictures, captioning it: “And we’ve laughed….here asking King Charles to do the Mobot with our Olympians on stage. He’s a great sport @prideofbritain.”

Another said: “Having a giggle about something or other. Thank you sir for all of your work so far. Long Live The King.”