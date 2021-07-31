Carrie expecting another baby Bojo and reveals ‘heartbreaking’ miscarriage
16:17pm, Sat 31 Jul 2021
The Prime Minister and his wife are expecting a second child after Carrie Johnson revealed the heartbreak of a miscarriage at the start of the year.
In a statement on social media, Ms Johnson said the brother or sister to their first child Wilfred was due to arrive “this Christmas”.
The 33-year-old environmental campaigner added: “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.
“I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”