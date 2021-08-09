Casino staff threatened by masked knifeman who took five figure sum in cash and chips

Staff members at a casino in Edinburgh were threatened by a masked man with a knife who forced entry into the property and took a five figure sum of cash and casino chips.

The incident happened at the Genting Casino Fountain Park on Dundee Street, at around 1am on Monday.

The unidentified man was seen loitering in the underground car park of the premises at Fountain Park before approaching a member of staff who was outside taking a break.

He threatened them with the blade before taking their phone and instructed to be taken into the casino.

Once inside, the man threatened two more staff members at the cash desk and took a five figure sum in cash and casino chips which are stamped with the words Fountain Park.

He left on foot through an emergency exit back into the underground car park.

The man is described as being of Middle Eastern ethnicity, aged in his mid-to-late 20s, of a thin build and spoke with a mixed Scottish, Asian accent.

He was wearing a hooded black down jacket, a black face mask covering the lower half of his face, black trousers, black gloves and black Nike trainers with a white motif.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help to identify the man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, I would ask anyone who becomes aware of a large quantity of casino chips stamped with Fountain Park in the city to report this to police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0176 of August 9, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.