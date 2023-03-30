30 March 2023

Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

By The Newsroom
30 March 2023

Two US Army helicopters have crashed in Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing “several” casualties, military officials said.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed at around 10pm on Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash, saying on Twitter that it resulted in “several casualties” but did not specify whether those were injuries or deaths.

“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it added.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least 31 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

world news

There's something to tweet about! Gary Lineker wins £4.9m tax battle with HMRC

news

Teacher strikes could disrupt exams as union urges members to reject pay offer

news