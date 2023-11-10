Cat-kicker caught after video footage went viral admits animal cruelty charge

A dog-walker caught on doorbell camera footage as he viciously kicked a 21-year-old cat into a road has been ordered to complete 300 hours of community work.

Terry Bree, 71, was charged last month after “extremely distressing” video of the attack on the cat, which died three weeks later, was posted on social media.

Bree pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on September 16.

The town’s magistrates’ court was told Bree “saw red” and kicked out at the cat, named Lenny, in Hastang Fields, Leamington, shortly before 7am.

Video of the incident, which was posted on Facebook and other social media sites in a bid to identify Bree, was played to the court.

Bree was filmed calling his dog, Sasha, towards him before putting it on a lead.

He then grabbed the dog’s neck and shook it several times before walking towards the cat and kicking it, prompting it to hide underneath a car.

Prosecutor Nabiha Ahmed said of Bree: “He viciously kicked the victim’s cat, who was 21 at the time, into the road.”

I strongly believe the shock caused his death

Ms Ahmed said Lenny’s owner said her cat “went downhill” and died, although medical reports on the cause of the animal’s death were inconclusive.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Lenny’s owner said: “Since this happened I have not been sleeping properly. I wake up during the night expecting to hear him but then remember he has passed away.

“I had Lenny since he was a kitten. I feel sickened and shocked that someone could do this to him.

“I strongly believe the shock caused his death.”

Bree, of Brunswick Street, Leamington, claimed he had kicked out after his dog’s nose was scratched by the cat, during an incident which was not caught on camera.

His lawyer Jas Thiara said her client was very conscious that the case had “caused a lot of public outcry”.

“My client is a man who has been a dog owner for 35 years,” she told the court.

Claiming Bree had encountered “issues with cats” during previous walks, the defence solicitor added: “He just saw red and he reacted and he deeply, deeply regrets his actions.

“This is a gentleman of previous good character. He reported himself to the RSPCA.

“Unfortunately in this case the cat has passed. There is no medical evidence that the kick caused the death of the animal.”

Sentencing Bree to a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 300 hours of unpaid work, chairman of the bench Janis Cauthery told Bree: ” We have taken into account your early guilty plea and also your previous good character.”

Bree was banned from owning or keeping a cat for the next five years, and ordered to pay £200 in compensation, £185 in costs and a victim surcharge of £114.