24 July 2022

Cat shot with crossbow dies and another injured

By The Newsroom
24 July 2022

A cat has died and another was seriously injured after they were shot with a crossbow.

The animals’ owners found their pets with serious injuries caused by a crossbow bolt in the Kerrow Drive area of Kingussie in the Highlands.

One of the cats survived following treatment from a vet, but the other died.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents.

Sergeant Craig McGhee said: “We are eager to trace whoever was responsible for these attacks and I am appealing to members of the local community to assist us with identifying those involved.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident or has information that could help with our ongoing enquiries then please get in touch.

“You can contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 2421 of Friday, 22 July, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

