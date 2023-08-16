16 August 2023

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

By The Newsroom
16 August 2023

US police examining a stolen car for evidence have made a surprising find – a kitten.

The grey and white male cat was perched under a seat in the stolen vehicle, which collided with a police car during a chase in Connecticut on Thursday, the Meriden Police Department said.

Officers in Meriden were pursuing the car on suspicion that it had been used in armed robberies in several nearby communities hours earlier.

After the crash, six suspects fled, but were soon arrested.

“We are hopeful someone recognises our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner,” the department said.

Officer are asking for anyone with information to contact Meriden police or animal control.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

world news

Former Seahawks and Ravens NFL running back Alex Collins dies in road crash aged 28

world news

The investigations Donald Trump is now facing

world news