CCTV image released in search for missing couple with newborn baby

Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image that is believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance.

Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have been missing since their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday.

The family then walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

GMP believe the new image shows Ms Marten, wrapped in a large red scarf, outside Harwich Port in Essex on Saturday at 9am.

Police said: “Our concern is make sure the Constance, Mark and baby are safe and well.”

They say evidence suggests Ms Marten had “very recently given birth and neither her or the baby have been assessed by medical professionals”.

Mr Gordon is described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.

GMP’s head of public protection, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, previously said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.

“Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

“As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public, not just in Bolton but across Greater Manchester and beyond.

“If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services.

“GMP can be contacted via live chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact GMP on 999 quoting 2657 05/01/23 or via gmp.police.uk.