Ceasefire extended in Sudan in boost for British evacuation mission
Britain’s evacuation mission from Sudan may have been bought more time after the rival forces agreed a three-day extension to their ceasefire.
The RAF has airlifted nearly 900 people from near the capital Khartoum as they raced to evacuate British nationals ahead of midnight, when the resumption of fierce fighting loomed.
Flights were scheduled to continue regardless but intensified clashes would have added extra pressure to the operation and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the mission could become “impossible”.
However, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces joined the Sudanese military in agreeing to extend the 72-hour truce that has seen fighting lull to allow citizens and foreign nationals to flee.
