27 April 2023

Ceasefire extended in Sudan in boost for British evacuation mission

By The Newsroom
27 April 2023

Britain’s evacuation mission from Sudan may have been bought more time after the rival forces agreed a three-day extension to their ceasefire.

The RAF has airlifted nearly 900 people from near the capital Khartoum as they raced to evacuate British nationals ahead of midnight, when the resumption of fierce fighting loomed.

Flights were scheduled to continue regardless but intensified clashes would have added extra pressure to the operation and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the mission could become “impossible”.

However, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces joined the Sudanese military in agreeing to extend the 72-hour truce that has seen fighting lull to allow citizens and foreign nationals to flee.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of assaulting woman in nightclub

news

FA Cup final day among three new strike dates by train drivers

news

Another minister in the firing line over bullying allegations

news