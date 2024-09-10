Celebrity well-wishers and millions of likes for Kate’s social media video

A video featuring the Princess of Wales confirming she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course has generated millions of views and interactions on social media.

On Monday afternoon a video in which Kate shared a heartfelt message about her cancer journey, spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, was posted to the couple’s Instagram, YouTube and X, formerly Twitter, accounts.

As of Monday morning those posts had accrued more than two million likes on Instagram as well as 65,000 comments, 6.6 million views on X, and half a million views on YouTube.

The royal family, which has over 13 million followers on Instagram, also shared Kate’s video to their Instagram story.

Prominent figures including former prime minister Rishi Sunak, businesswoman Deborah Meaden, and television presenters Fearne Cotton and Amanda Holden were among the celebrities to respond via their social platforms.

On X, Ms Meaden posted: “Extraordinary, moving and human…

“Wishing all cancer sufferers a way back to health and of course, an end, to this terrible disease.”

On Instagram, Holden replied: “I’m sobbing. This is beautiful.”

On X, the post was shared by Macmillan Cancer Support, who wrote: “This is wonderful news.

“We know how hard a cancer journey can be, it’s important we celebrate these moments when we can.”

The footage was shot by filmmaker Will Warr over the summer.

Mr Warr, a creative director at Detail Films and cameraman for Top Jaw, which produces food and travel films, also shared the video on Instagram to his 50,000 followers.

Mr Warr, whose Instagram page features celebrity faces such as Jamie Oliver, Stanley Tucci and Jamie Laing, has worked with Will and Kate before.

Posts to his social media detail the work he has done with the Waleses on the Earthshot Prize as well as the UK’s baby banks, while he also produced a behind the scenes video at the King’s Coronation for the couple.

On Monday, sharing Kate’s video about her cancer journey, Mr Warr wrote: “It’s always an honour to produce films for @princeandprincessofwales, but this one was particularly poignant.

“Thank you to The Princess of Wales for trusting me to create this.”

He also shared a post from British Vogue to his Instagram story, writing: “Some of my favourite shots. Thanks for sharing @britishvogue.”