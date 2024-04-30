30 April 2024

Centuries-old Scots coin to be auctioned in London

By The Newsroom
30 April 2024

One of the first coins ever struck in Scotland is expected to be sold at a London auction later this week.

The coin, which was produced during the reign of David I between 1124 and 1153, will be offered to buyers at Noonans Mayfair on Thursday along with a collection of other rare Scottish coins.

The centuries-old coin is estimated to be worth between £1,200 and £1,500, with the entire collection expected to fetch between £50,000 and £60,000 in total.

The coins were formerly owned by a single anonymous collector. Another collection belonging to the same collector was auctioned at Noonans earlier this year for over £86,000.

We are very pleased to be offering the second part of this single-owner collection of Scottish coins

Jim Brown, a coin specialist at Noonans, commented: “We are very pleased to be offering the second part of this single-owner collection of Scottish coins.

“Part I was 100% sold and fetched an overall hammer price of £86,270 when offered at auction in January of this year.”

Other rare coins in the collection include a groat from the reign of Robert II between 1371 and 1390 and another from the reign of James I between 1406 and 1437.

The first coin is estimated to be worth between £1,200 and £1,500 with the second thought to be worth between £500 and £700.

A balance Half-Merk from the reign of James VI also features among the collection dating from 1591 and believed to be worth between £500 and £700.

The auction is scheduled to start at 3pm on Thursday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Unseen photo of William and Kate’s wedding released to mark 13 years of marriage

news

Humza Yousaf expected to quit as First Minister in Scotland

news

Teenagers plotted to attack Jewish people after Sydney church stabbing, police say

world news