Cervical screening dipped during pandemic, figures show

There was a dip in the number of women coming forward for cervical screening after the pandemic hit, new figures show.

Just seven in 10 eligible women in England are “adequately screened”, according to a new report from NHS Digital.

This is a drop in coverage of 2 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Many people have raised concerns that cases of all types of cancer have gone undetected due to the effects of the pandemic.

The National Audit Office warned that up to 60,000 people across England who would have been expected to start cancer treatment in March 2020 and September 2021 failed to do so.

The new annual report on cervical screening has shown the effect on cervical cancer.

Women between the ages of 25 and 64 are invited for regular cervical screening under the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.

This is intended to detect abnormalities within the cervix that could, if undetected and untreated, develop into cervical cancer.

Some of the findings of the new report, which covers the period 2021/22 for England, include:

– In 2020/21, 4.59 million people were invited for screening – a 1% decrease on 2019/20, when the figure was 4.63 million.

– The number of tests carried out also fell – 3.03 million individuals aged 25 to 64 were tested, a decrease of 5.3% compared to the previous year, when 3.2 million were tested.

– As of March 31 this year, cervical screening coverage was lower in the 25 to 49 age group – it decreased to 68%, from 70.2% in 2020.

– In the 50 to 64 age group, coverage decreased from 76.1% in 2020 to 74.7% in 2021.

– Coverage ranged from 45.8% in Kensington and Chelsea in London to 78.4% in Derbyshire.

The report also shows the number of individuals referred for colposcopy, a procedure to look at the cervix. In 2020-21, there were 176,561 referrals to colposcopy, compared to 191,563 in 2019-20.