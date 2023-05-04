‘Challenging operation’ removing dead fin whale from beach, says council

Contractors are hoping they can remove the carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale washed up on a popular tourist beach without having to cut it up.

The 30-tonne animal was spotted getting into difficulties in the sea at Bridlington, East Yorkshire, earlier this week and died on Tuesday.

Since then, the huge carcass has become a macabre tourist attraction with families coming down to look and people taking selfies.

There were concerns that the whale would have to be dissected to remove it from the beach but East Riding of Yorkshire Council has said it is now hoping to move it whole.

A council spokesman said on Thursday: “Over the next couple of days we will be working with our contractors in an attempt to move the whale away from the beach whole, and we are liaising with zoological experts over the cause of this sad incident.

“To help us, some roads and slipways will be closed, and we’d ask the public to please bear with us.

“This is a very challenging operation and the largest of its kind we have dealt with.

“The body has moved slightly down the beach overnight because of the tide.

“There will be a cordon and we are urging people to please stay away from the whale for health reasons, to help us deal with the situation, and also out of respect.”