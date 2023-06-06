Your chance to buy stunning Yorkshire landmark for £150,000

The sale of one of Yorkshire’s best-known landmarks has been described as “a genuinely unique opportunity”.

Kilnsey Crag is the 170ft-high (52m) limestone cliff which dominates the drive into Upper Wharfedale, in the Yorkshire Dales.

As well as featuring on countless postcards, the crag is a well-known climbing hot-spot and was even painted by JMW Turner in 1816.

About eight hectares (19 acres) of land including the crag has gone up for sale with a guide price of £150,000.

Agents Savills said: “The sale represents a genuinely unique opportunity to purchase one of the Big Three limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

“The overhanging cliff, formed by the force of the Wharfedale Glacier thousands of years ago, is awe-inspiring and internationally recognised.”

The sale details point out that the cliff and surrounding grassland is teeming with rare flora and fauna and is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The agents said: “The sale offers significant amenity, biodiversity, and environmental opportunities.”

The crag has a 40ft overhang which, along with its proximity to the main road through Wharfedale, has made it one of the most challenging and popular rock-climbing locations in the north of England.

It forms one of the Big Three limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales, along with Gordale Scar and Malham Cove.

The crag is also the backdrop to the annual Kilnsey Agricultural Show, which happens on the Tuesday after the summer bank holiday.

The show culminates in the British Open Fell Running Association fell race – which includes a descent of “the chimney”, a steep crevice of rock in the crag face.