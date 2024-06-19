Chancellor Hunt faces ‘knife edge’ battle to return to Parliament

Jeremy Hunt said he faces a “knife edge” battle to win his seat in the face of a Liberal Democrat push to claim a high-profile scalp on July 4.
The Chancellor is standing in Godalming and Ash, a seat with a notional Conservative majority of more than 10,000.
But he said the newly-created Surrey seat was “very marginal”, while the Lib Dems view it as their opportunity for a “Portillo moment” on election night.
The Chancellor is facing a battle to win Godalming and Ash in Surrey, with the Liberal Democrats keen on taking a high-profile scalp.
Boundary changes mean Mr Hunt is standing in the newly created seat, which would have had a Conservative majority of 10,720 if it had been fought on those boundaries at the 2019 election.
In a reference to then-cabinet minister Michael Portillo’s election loss in 1997, Mr Hunt was asked whether he faced anew Portillo moment.
He told broadcasters: “This is a very marginal constituency. I’ve always treated it as a marginal constituency.
“I’m fighting for every vote. I think that I can win the seat. But I don’t take anything for granted.
“It is on a knife edge. And that’s what I’m knocking on doors for, six hours every day, meeting lots of people, making the arguments.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox