Chancellor to announce multibillion-pound childcare expansion, say reports
A multibillion-pound expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds could form part of a surprise announcement in Wednesday’s Budget, according to reports.
The plan, first reported by The Guardian, is believed to include 30 hours a week of childcare for parents in England with children in that age group.
It could also see increased funding for the current childcare programme for three-year-olds.
The move would come amid ongoing concerns about the cost of childcare, amid broader cost-of-living challenges and inflation pressures.
While full details of any expansion would come in Wednesday’s Budget, such a move would chime with the Chancellor’s hopes of getting more people back into the workplace as part of a wider bid to boost growth.
Pressed on the subject of childcare provision over the weekend, Mr Hunt had said: “We would like to help everyone. It’s expensive to do it. You can’t always do everything at once.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox