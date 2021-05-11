Changed State Opening of Parliament for widowed Queen

It was a vastly different State Opening of Parliament in many ways – even for a monarch attending for the 67th time.

A smattering of masked MPs and peers, an empty looking chamber and greatly reduced pomp and ceremony was the order of the day for the Covid-safe Queen’s Speech in 2021.

Yet for the Queen it also marked her first major public ceremonial duty as head of state since the death of her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen’s speech 2021 (PA Wire)

Appearing solemn and quiet in voice, the widowed sovereign – the only figure without a mask throughout – did what she has always pledged to do, discharging her royal duty without flurry or fuss, speaking for just eight minutes and 52 seconds.

Among the poignant changes was the removal of her lost consort’s throne – now in the care of the Lord Great Chamberlain for safekeeping.

Where previously a pair of thrones stood, this time just the Queen’s had been placed in the central compartment under the golden canopy.

The Queen and Philip (PA Wire)

Heir to the throne Charles, who kept his black mask edged in white on, was there in support of his 95-year-old mother, gently holding her raised white gloved hand as they processed slowly through the almost empty Royal Gallery.

As the Queen walked towards her throne in the Lords, Charles kept hold of her hand as she made her way carefully up the low steps.

Moving back, he then took his seat in a chair of state – situated at the far side at a Covid-appropriate distance with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Queen’s speech 2021 (PA Wire)

Rather than a crown and state robes, the Queen wore an Angela Kelly outfit and hat – a grey jacquard coat with lemon flowers and a grey and yellow silk dress and matching hat – for the scaled-back occasion.

Her jewellery was a pair of art deco-style Boucheron aquamarine and diamond clip brooches given to her by her father King George VI for her 18th birthday.

Charles was in a morning suit, while Camilla wore a Bruce Oldfield silver grey and cream coat and dress and a Philip Treacy hat.

Such was the high-profile occasion that the duchess turned to designer Oldfield to make her matching mask as well.