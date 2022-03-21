21 March 2022

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

By The Newsroom
21 March 2022

More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

Women huddled in blankets were among the groups of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Monday.

After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility.

The crossings continued on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Since the start of the year, more than 2,500 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.

The total includes the latest Home Office figures for Friday, when 308 people arrived in the UK during several crossings.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Becker ‘acted dishonestly’ when he failed to hand over trophies, jury told

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe speaks for first time about ‘precious’ reunion with her family but pointedly disagrees with husband over praise for Government

world news

Boeing jet carrying 132 people plummets 30,000ft before crashing into remote Chinese mountains

world news