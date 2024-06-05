05 June 2024

Channel crossings: Migrants arriving in UK since Rwanda deal top 80,000

By The Newsroom
05 June 2024

More than 80,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the Government struck the Rwanda deal over two years ago.

The agreement signed by then home secretary Priti Patel on April 14 2022 – which she described as a “world-first” – paved the way for migrants to be handed a one-way ticket to the east African nation if they were deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Farage says he will be ‘bloody nuisance’ as he sets out aim to take over Tories

news

Critical incident declared as cyber attack affects major London hospitals

news

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

world news