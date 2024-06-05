Channel crossings: Migrants arriving in UK since Rwanda deal top 80,000
By The Newsroom
More than 80,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the Government struck the Rwanda deal over two years ago.
The agreement signed by then home secretary Priti Patel on April 14 2022 – which she described as a “world-first” – paved the way for migrants to be handed a one-way ticket to the east African nation if they were deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox