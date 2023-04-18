Channel crossings top 5,000 for the year so far
More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year.
Home Office figures published on Tuesday confirmed the provisional total number of people making the journey to date in 2023 now stands at 5,049.
Some 113 migrants were detected in three boats on Monday, suggesting an average of around 38 people per boat.
A record 45,755 crossings were recorded in 2022.
The cumulative number of Channel crossings this year is currently running below the level for 2022.
At the equivalent point last year, the number of crossings stood at just over 6,300.
Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted that his plans to stop boats crossing the Channel “won’t happen overnight” and declined to promise they could be completed by the next general election.
