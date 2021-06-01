Charges for entering Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone delayed by two weeks
Drivers will not be charged for entering Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone for the first two weeks, the city council has announced.
Enforcement of the scheme was due to begin on Tuesday, but has been delayed until June 14.
The council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, Councillor Waseem Zaffar, said: “Whilst we have agreed on a two-week soft launch period where people won’t have to pay, I would encourage everyone to use this time to check their vehicles, familiarise themselves with the charging process and check out the support that is still available through the Brum Breathes website.”
- £8 - cars, taxis and vans
- £50 - coaches, buses and HGVs
The scheme was originally due to go live during 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Non-compliant cars, taxis and vans will have to pay an £8 daily charge – with enforcement cameras operating around the clock every day of the year.
Coaches, buses and HGVs which do not meet minimum requirements face a £50 charge for entering the zone, which covers all roads within the A4540 Middleway ring road.