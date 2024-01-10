Charities urge better funding of specialist refuges after domestic abuse study

Specialist refuge services for those fleeing domestic abuse must be funded properly, a charity has said, after survivors told how they struggled to access basic necessities when placed in general accommodation such as hotels and hostels.

Women described feeling like they had lost “everything in a house fire” in the often desperate rush to get out of a dangerous situation at home, in research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The study, documenting the experiences of 40 women survivors of domestic abuse with current or previous experience of temporary safe accommodation in England, found those referred to specialist so-called “by and for” refuge services were grateful for having their specific cultural needs and preferences met.

Participants compared the loss of belongings to losing 'everything in a house fire'

The ONS said: “Overall, survivors noted the importance of early high-quality, proactive and empathetic support in helping them to feel heard and helped.”

Those who took part described staying in various types of accommodation with different levels of support, including refuges, hotels, hostels, self-contained and shared accommodation.

The research said “hotels and hostels were described by participants as commonly lacking basic necessities, including food and water”.

It said hotels are generally considered suitable only as an emergency measure, and that “participants highlighted that adequate drinking water and food should be provided as a minimum”.

The research laid bare the distress for people fleeing domestic abuse, noting that while some survivors described being supported by police to collect personal items from their home when they felt it was safe to do so, others had no opportunity to revisit their previous homes to collect their belongings.

It said: “Participants compared the loss of belongings to losing ‘everything in a house fire’.”

We know specialist services such as refuges are often the best form of support ... and it is essential we see further investment in our vital services

Lucy Hadley, head of policy at Women’s Aid, said: “This powerful research demonstrates why, under their duties in the Domestic Abuse Act, local authorities must sustainably fund specialist women’s refuges and refuges led ‘by and for’ black and minoritised women, which have a proven track record in meeting survivors’ needs.

“In other forms of temporary or ‘safe’ accommodation, women interviewed for this research were unable to access even basic rights such as food, water, clothing, bedding or space to sleep.

“It is unacceptable that women escaping domestic abuse are placed in accommodation which fails to keep them and their children safe.

“We are calling for sustainable investment in high-quality specialist refuge services that can support women and their children in recovering and moving on to a life free from abuse.”

Survivors suggested support services and accommodation service providers “should take the time to consult with survivors to understand their individual needs and circumstances” in accessing accommodation, including specific cultural needs and language services.

Sophie Ireland, from the charity Refuge, said: “We know specialist services such as refuges are often the best form of support when it comes to temporary safe accommodation for survivors, and it is essential we see further investment in our vital services so that we can continue to provide this much-needed support.”

The ONS release comes in the same week as the Government confirmed its commitment to a £2 million fund to provide one-off payments to victims to help them leave their abusers.

The Home Office said victims will be given up to £2,500 for “critical support and to help rebuild their lives longer term” following a successful pilot scheme carried out with Women’s Aid in 2023.

The funding, until March 2025, will be delivered through referrals from a network of local frontline services in England and Wales including organisations, helplines and caseworkers who have a specialist understanding of domestic abuse.