Charity announces funds for touring musicians hit by Brexit red tape

A UK charity has announced financial support for musicians navigating costs and red tape while touring Europe post-Brexit.

Help Musicians was established more than 100 years ago to support professional musicians of all genres and ages in times of need.

The charity has announced a £250,000 fund to help people continue to perform abroad – particularly in Europe – after an increase in the complicated and costly procedures associated with touring since the UK left the European Union.

The funding is also available for musicians who have been affected by Covid-19 restrictions and require support to resume touring and performing.

Help Musicians is funding broader access to international touring advice through free 30-minute consultations with Viva La Visa – a service developed by the Incorporated Society of Musicians and The Musicians’ Union.

Chief executive of Help Musicians James Ainscough said: “It is vital that musicians start touring again, at home and abroad, to get back to live performance, grow their fanbase and earn much-needed income.

“Tours are costly and risky, so our £250,000 will support musicians who are ready to take the plunge and drive their careers forward.

“In addition, musicians now need extra support to arrange international tours because post-Brexit there is much complexity which can lead to career-ending consequences if the admin is not done right.”

Musicians can apply for the financial support at any time and can receive up to £5,000.

Funding is available to cover touring expenses such as session musicians and crew fees, PR and marketing, merchandise and a proportion of international administration fees such as visas.

Broader access to Viva La Visa’s touring advice service aims to help musicians rebuild their careers post-Covid-19 and provide practical advice to musicians wishing to tour.

The support will be available to access for 18 months.

General secretary of the Musicians’ Union Naomi Pohl said: “Musicians are really struggling with the practicalities of touring in the EU post-Brexit; the costs and additional paperwork are proving to be a real challenge.

“The music industry has been working hard to get the right information in place for musicians. We hope this service, alongside our comprehensive online guidance, will help musicians navigate this tricky path.”