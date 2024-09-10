Charity bike ride to remember 18 rugby club members killed in 1974 air crash

The lives of 18 members of the same rugby club who died in a plane crash 50 years ago will be remembered with a charity bike ride.

Sixty cyclists, including eight children and four grandchildren of those who died in the crash near Paris, are due to set out on the 390-mile journey on Tuesday.

The 18 members of Bury Rugby Club in Suffolk, who died on March 3, 1974, were among the 346 people on board the Turkish Airlines flight to England.

They had been returning home from watching a France vs England rugby match when the plane crashed minutes after take-off from Orly international airport.

The aircraft came down in Ermenonville Forest just outside the French capital, killing everyone on board.

Organiser Austin Cornish, whose father Laurie died in the crash, said the charity bike ride from just outside Paris to Bury St Edmunds will help keep their memory alive.

“It is so important that we continue to keep their memories alive,” he said.

“The men who lost their lives are a special part of Bury Rugby Club and we are delighted to have so many family members joining us on this special ride.

“The club itself have been brilliant in paying tribute, over the last year and before that, and we now want to join them in paying our respects and supporting some wonderful charities in this 50th anniversary year.”

All riders will have the names of those who lost their lives on their riding jersey and Mr Cornish said this would inspire everyone taking part.

They include Gordon Ellis, whose father Brian was club chairman when he died in the crash.

Mr Ellis said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to remember my father and all his friends who tragically lost their lives in Ermenonville.

“It also extends the bond between past and present members of the rugby club while also raising money for some fantastic causes.

“The rugby club has always been very respectful in remembering past members and they have been pretty amazing over the last year in commemorating the 50th anniversary.”

It will be the second time the charity challenge has taken place after £187,000 was raised to commemorate the 40th anniversary.

This year’s ride will raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care and a new all-weather pitch at Bury Rugby Club.

They are due to arrive back at Bury Rugby Club on Sunday, September 15.

To donate, see www.justgiving.com/campaign/memorialcycleride.