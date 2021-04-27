Charity launches 24-hour radio station for veterans

Erskine veteran
Erskine veteran (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
10:00am, Tue 27 Apr 2021
A veterans charity has launched a 24-hour online radio station, thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland

Erskine Veterans Radio will be available online, via a special app and on Alexa smart speakers allowing veterans, families, friends and supporters to keep up to date with the charity.

Music will be played around the clock with presenter Ian Brannan hosting an hour of music, conversation, mentions and dedications on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 3pm (repeated at 7pm).

Funding has also allowed the Alexa speakers to be delivered to the charity’s four care facilities across the country.

Ian Brannan

Ian Cumming, Erskine chief executive, said: “The core mission of the radio station is that veterans in our homes can listen to their favourite music as well as messages from loved ones to make them feel more connected with the outside world.

“Not only that, it gives people who support us a chance to tune in and stay up-to-date with our news.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors Cue and Review – talking newspapers for the visually impaired, and leading UK telecommunications network provider Commsworld for the extremely generous donation of Amazon Alexa smart speakers to deliver Erskine Veterans Radio throughout each of our four care facilities across Scotland.”

People can send messages and dedications by visiting the website, emailing radio@erskine.org.uk or on the mobile app.

