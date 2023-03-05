Charity receiving average of 128 dog rehoming requests per month

A charity says it has received an average of 128 requests per month so far this year from people looking to rehome their dogs.

Spaniel Aid said the number of surrender requests has risen over the past few years, from an average of 47 a month in 2021 and 87 last year.

It urged people looking to rehome their dogs to first contact the charity or similar organisations after Lancashire Police tweeted they were looking for pets to work for the force.

The force said on Twitter on Friday: “Do you have a working breed dog like a Labrador, Springer or Cocker Spaniel that is under 3 years old?

“Are they full of energy & enjoy ball play and searching? If yes & you want to rehome your dog please contact.”

Spaniel Aid founder and trustee Nicola Kebbell said in response: “If people are really thinking of rehoming their dog, we would urge them to come to a rehoming charity like Spaniel Aid first.

“If the dog has a genuine aptitude for a working role, we have good contacts with several police forces, and a record of finding dogs good homes.”

The charity told of rehoming Buddy after he was given up in April last year.

It said: “He had had a good few homes already in his two years was said to be reactive to other dogs and had bitten someone when provoked. It soon became clear that this boy was misunderstood.

“He was intelligent and fast learning and needed a job.

“He went through sniffer dog training with Northumbria Police and passed last month with flying colours to become a fully licensed police drugs/weapons/cash dog.”