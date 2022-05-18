Charles and Camilla celebrate Canada’s culture during tour of country

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall celebrated the culture, crafts and people of Canada as they poured themselves pints of beer made from icebergs thousands of years old.

Cheers went up around a brewery in St John’s, on Canada’s east coast, as they added the final drops to the drinks and the duchess announced it was “very good” while sipping her pint.

The water used to make the unique beer comes from icebergs which migrate seasonally to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The stop to quench their thirst came at the end of a busy first day in the province on Tuesday when the prince and duchess met many Canadians.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall pulled pints during their visit to the Quidi Vidi Brewer (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Charles and Camilla also tried their hand at rug hooking, where discarded material is cut into strips and used to make practical and decorative items like mini tapestries or table mats, during their first day in Canada.

Instructor Catherine McCausland put the couple through their paces threading the pieces of material through a hessian type cloth and the duchess looked over at her husband and said “you’re much better than me”.

The future king pulled a face and laughed as he grappled with the task after the couple had met budding business owners In the Quidi Vidi Village artisan studios, where craft entrepreneurs are taught all aspects of creating a successful company.

During the second day of their tour the couple will attend a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday and visit the Assumption School where Charles will meet newcomer families and Camilla attend a youth literacy event.

Later Charles will meet those helped by the 30 Birds Foundation, dedicated to safeguarding the future of a group of 450 Afghans predominantly schoolgirls, and attend a Prince’s Trust engagement at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by prime minister Justin Trudeau when they arrived in Canada at the start of their three-day tour and the prince will again meet with Canada’s premiere.

The day will end with an evening reception at Rideau Hall hosted by the Governor General Mary Simon to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.