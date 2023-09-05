Charles and Camilla expected to mark anniversary of late Queen’s death privately

The first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II will be a poignant period of reflection for all members of the royal family.

The King and Queen will mark the moment on Friday privately at their Scottish retreat, where they are spending their traditional summer break.

The late Queen, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her death was the moment her son and heir Charles became King, and the date will remain a touching period for the head of state.

The Duke of Sussex will be in the UK on the eve of the first anniversary of his grandmother’s death to attend a charity’s awards ceremony, but it is believed he will not be visiting his father in Scotland.

Harry will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and the families supported by the charity WellChild on Thursday, and at the weekend will be in Dusseldorf in Germany for the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games.

It is understood the King and Queen are not expected to attend any public engagements during the week of the anniversary.

The late Queen used to mark the passing of her father King George VI, who died on February 6 1952, privately at Sandringham.

Charles and Camilla have followed the rhythm of a typical royal year since his mother died.

They have attended the Commonwealth Day service, Royal Ascot, Garter Day and Trooping the Colour and are holidaying on their Balmoral estate, and it appears the monarchy is following a process of evolution rather than revolution.

The King and Queen’s coronation ceremony took place on May 6 with the world watching as Charles and Camilla were formally crowned in Westminster Abbey.

The King has completed a number of firsts during his time as head of state, from carrying out his first overseas state visit to Germany to delivering his inaugural Christmas broadcast.

He used his first festive address to sympathise with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and to praise individuals, charities and faith groups supporting those in need.