Charles and Cheryl meet young people helped by Prince’s Trust

The Prince of Wales has joined singer Cheryl to meet young people helped by the Prince’s Trust.

He visited the Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust centre in Newcastle and talked to people who have benefited from courses to develop their confidence and skills.

She officially opened the centre – a joint project with her trust and the prince’s charity – in 2018 after she raised £1 million of funding.

Cheryl leaves a meeting with the Prince of Wales (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Cheryl, back in her home city, said: “It was incredibly inspiring to meet young people in Newcastle today and hear how transformational the Prince’s Trust support has been for them.

“It really does show how important it is that young people have access to this help so they can build their confidence and skills.”

Charles started his visit by icing a cake made by young people on one of the courses.

After meeting him, George Dent, 22, from Tynemouth, North Tyneside, said: “The cake making went well but it was a struggle for him to get the icing out.

“It was a lot easier speaking to him than I imagined.”

The Prince of Wales tries his hand at decorating cupcakes (Oli Scarff/PA) (PA Wire)

Charles also met young entrepreneurs who have been helped by the trust to start their businesses.

Satwika Saran has set up a vegan and vegetarian sustainable delivery service in Hartlepool.

The 20-year-old uses tiffin boxes for the meals, which she collects afterwards, meaning there is no plastic waste produced.

Charles chatted to her about Bombay tiffin deliverers and she said he was interested in her business.

The founder of Mas And Monkeys said: “It was surreal talking to him about Bombay – that is the business model that I want to bring to the North East.”

The Prince of Wales meets young people (Oli Scarff/PA) (PA Wire)

James Tyer spoke to the prince about his planned launch of a delivery service in Newcastle using electric bikes.

Afterwards, the 29-year-old from Ouseburn, Newcastle, said: “Charles is a big spokesman for environmental issues, and he seemed very interested in my business.

“I thought I would be more nervous chatting to him but he was really genuine and he seemed really interested in what we had to say.”

Cheryl and the prince handed certificates to young people who have successfully completed a 12-week personal development project.

Dan Hannigan, 18, who completed the course and spoke to the assembled dignitaries, said: “I wouldn’t have believed 12 weeks ago that I’d be confident enough to speak in front of the Prince of Wales and Cheryl, it was an amazing experience.”