Charles opens new archway to mark Queen’s jubilee at Braemar Gathering

The Prince of Wales has officially opened a new structure celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he arrived at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway structure as he joined spectators at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games event.

The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, was not in attendance.

The gathering takes place just a short distance from Balmoral, the royals’ summer residence.

Tug-of-war competitors at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The archway, planned by The Prince’s Foundation and The Braemar Royal Highland Society, was constructed using granite stone bases cut from nearby Invercauld Quarry and four timber pillars donated by the Balmoral, Mar Lodge, Invercauld, and Birkhall estates.

Welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay along with the Princess Royal, compere Robert Lovie told the crowd: “Like the rest of the country and the Commonwealth this year we have all taken the greatest of pride in celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Here at Braemar the society has so much to celebrate – bringing together the joy of both Her Majesty’s 70 years as our Queen and 70 years as patron to the society and this gathering.

“Her Majesty’s remarkable reign and lifelong dedication to the country and the Commonwealth has given us great cause to come together to celebrate.

The Princess Royal (left) with the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

“By way of creating a lasting tribute in her jubilee year, the society has built the new jubilee archway in the entrance to this famous field that will forever stand proud to remind us of the Queen and her 70 years of service, along with her love of these games and this beautiful part of Scotland that she has enjoyed throughout her life as her Highland home.

“May we ask His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to relay to Her Majesty at Balmoral Castle that we miss her presence today and send to the Queen our warmest Highland greetings from everyone attending this gathering today.”

Camilla and Anne were then each presented with heather posies from 10-year-old Chloe Guy and 12-year-old Cassie Stewart respectively, who are both members of the Braemar Royal Highland Society’s dancing class, before the games got under way.

Crowds from across the globe gathered to watch competitors take part in events such as the caber toss, hammer throw, and tug-of-war.