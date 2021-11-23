Charles: Subject of inclusion and diversity ‘close to my heart’

The Prince of Wales has said promoting greater inclusion and diversity has always been a subject “close to my heart”, and he has tried to support it for “much of my life”.

Heir to the throne Charles was visiting Homerton College at Cambridge University.

He joined a discussion in the Griffin Bar on Get In Cambridge and other initiatives aimed at encouraging diversity in admissions and supporting ethnic minority students during their time at the university.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Homerton College

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making a racist remark about their son, Archie, before he was born.

The broadcast, in which Harry and Meghan also accused the monarchy of failing to support the duchess when she had suicidal thoughts, plunged the Windsors into crisis.

In the aftermath, the Duke of Cambridge defended the monarchy against accusations of racism, saying: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

The Queen said in a statement that the issues raised, particularly that of race, were concerning.

The Prince of Wales speaks to students during a visit to Homerton College at the University of Cambridge

But she added that “some recollections may vary” and, although the matter was taken very seriously, it would be addressed by the family privately.

Charles, who was met by the college’s principal, Lord Woolley, said: “I could not be more pleased to hear about the excellent work being carried out to promote greater inclusion and diversity.

“As Lord Woolley knows, this is a subject which has always been close to my heart, and which I have sought to take forward, and to support, as much as possible much of my life.”

He added: “For our society to meet successfully the huge challenges before us, we will need all our talents and all our contributions.

“That is not simply a good intention – it is the most profound good sense.

“I have said before that our diversity is our greatest strength, and I become ever more convinced of that truth as time goes by and as I see fresh examples of that principle – as I do so clearly here today.”

The prince held a private meeting with Lord Woolley, who is also an equalities campaigner and the founder of Operation Black Vote.

He became the first black man to lead a college at Cambridge or Oxford after taking up his post last month.

He previously collaborated with the Prince’s Trust on addressing disadvantage among ethnic minority groups.